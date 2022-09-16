5 nabbed; heroin, opium seized in search operation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

A search operation, carried out in the Kot Mit Singh and Gujjarpura areas, has led to the seizure of 160-gm heroin, 300-gm opium, an electronic weighing scale and Rs 31,000 of drug money.

The police also arrested five persons, including two women, and registered four separate FIRs in this regard. Preventive action was also taken against two drug addicts.

The search operation was carried out following a media report regarding rampant drug peddling and consumption in these areas.

The arrested accused include Sonia of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar and her son Manish, Shalinder Singh, alias Shubham, of Dera Thokar Wala, Sharda Sandhu of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar and Karanjit Singh, alias Rinku, of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said Sonia and her son Manish were held with 60-gm heroin, Rs 31,000 of alleged drug proceeds, an electronic weighing scale and three cell phones, during the search operation. A case under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act was registered in this regard.

Similarly, Shalinder Singh was arrested with 70-gm heroin while 30-gm contraband was seized from Sharda Sandhu. Separate FIRs under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act were registered against them.

The search operation further led to the arrest of Karanjit and the police confiscated 300-gm opium from him. An FIR under Sections 18 (B)/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

The Police Commissioner said the city police had also taken preventive action against two drug addicts — Bhupinder Singh, alias Tinka, and Mandeep Singh, alias Mani, both residents of the Kot Mit Singh area.

He said all arrested suspects would be produced in a court and brought on police remand to identify backward and forward linkages.

This is the second search operation carried out after a report went viral on the social media. The police had also conducted raids in Maqboolpura locality after a video of a woman allegedly under the influence of drugs went viral on the social media, earlier this week. She was later admitted to a de-addiction centre by Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur for rehabilitation.