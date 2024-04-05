Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

To encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the coming Lok Sabha elections, the district administration organised an event in Amritsar North and Central assembly segments to educate transgender voters about their rights.

Teams from the district administration conducted a door-to-door campaign to reach out to all transgender voters and exhorted them to exercise their voting rights in the coming elections.

Giving the information, District Social Security Officer Meena Devi said the event was organised as part of SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme. She said that as per instructions received from the Election Commission, every section of society is being encouraged to participate in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

