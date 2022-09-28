Amend 6th pay panel report: Punjab ministerial staff

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 27

Activists of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, led by district president Manjinder Singh Sandhu and general secretary Jagdish Thakur, staged a protest against the state government here on Tuesday.

They demanded that the government must fulfil their genuine demands. Sandhu said inflation and ignorant attitude of the state government had led to resentment among government employees. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should accept the demands of the ministerial cadre and implement the same without any delay.

Their demands include amendment in the Sixth Pay Commission Report by merging 125 per cent dearness allowance in the basic salary from December 2015. The association said on the lines of the Centre, installments of DA by enhancing from 28 per cent to 31 per cent from July 1, 2021 and from 31 per cent to 34 per cent from January 1, 2022 should be released.

The association also demanded revival of the old pension scheme, stopped after April 1, 2002 for new recruits. They also demanded issuing of notification for release of pending DAs from July 1 to December 31, 2015 and January 1 to October 31, 2016.