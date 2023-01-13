Amritsar: 1 arrested with 75-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Anti-Gangster Task Force team has arrested Rajbir Singh, alias Babbu, of Mehlawala village and confiscated 75-gm heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and he was brought on police remand for further investigation to ascertain source of the contraband. tns

Purse snatched from woman

Amritsar: The Sultanwind police have booked a youth, identified as Sonu of Baba Budha Avenue for allegedly snatching purse from a local resident, identified as Mandeep Kaur. She told the police that she was returning home on e-rickshaw and reached near Tara Wala bridge when the accused came from behind on a bike and snatched her purse. It contained Rs 500 and other documents. The police have registered a case.