Amritsar: 1 arrested with 75-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Anti-Gangster Task Force team has arrested Rajbir Singh, alias Babbu, of Mehlawala village and confiscated 75-gm heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and he was brought on police remand for further investigation to ascertain source of the contraband. tns
Purse snatched from woman
Amritsar: The Sultanwind police have booked a youth, identified as Sonu of Baba Budha Avenue for allegedly snatching purse from a local resident, identified as Mandeep Kaur. She told the police that she was returning home on e-rickshaw and reached near Tara Wala bridge when the accused came from behind on a bike and snatched her purse. It contained Rs 500 and other documents. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
SpiceJet bomb hoax: British Airways trainee made call to delay departure of 'girlfriends' of his friends
Dwarka resident arrested, police launch manhunt to nab two o...