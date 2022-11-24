Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, railway officials inspect ROBs

Amritsar, November 23
MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla took up the issue of under-construction ROBs with railway officials and their technical teams yesterday.
MP Aujla, the railway officials and their technical teams also inspected the ROBs. He noted, “There were some technical difficulties in the under-construction bridges.”
He also brought up the issue of snarl-ups in Kot Khalsa, Chheharta and the Putlighar Gate.
