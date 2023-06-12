Amritsar: Two booked for Rs 9 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Civil Lines police have booked two persons, Jobanjit Singh of Deep Enclave and Manjit Sing of Ranjit Avenue, for allegedly duping a local resident, Sawinder Singh, of Baba Deep Singh Colony on the Fatehgarh Churia road on the pretext of getting his daughters recruited as inspectors in the Punjab Food Civil Supplies Department. He alleged the accused took Rs 9.5 lakh from him for the purpose. A complaint was lodged with the police in December last year and a case was registered following a probe. tns

26 held under Gambling Act

Amritsar: The city police arrested as many as 26 persons in separate cases on charges of gambling from different parts of the city on Saturday. The accused were later released on bail. A drive was launched by the police yesterday following which the police raided different places under various police stations and arrested the gamblers.