Tarn Taran: ASI in vigilance net for taking Rs 15K bribe

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 17

A Vigilance Bureau (VB) team today arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted as an investigating officer at Sadar Patti Police Station in Tarn Taran district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said Karam Singh was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman, a resident of Sarhali Kalan village in Taran Taran.

The complainant has approached the VB, alleging that the ASI has demanded a bribe of Rs 65,000 for favouring his son-in-law in a police case. He further added that the accused had already taken Rs 24,000 as a bribe and demanding the remaining money.

The VB team laid a trap during which the accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe money amounting to Rs 24,000 accepted earlier as first instalment was also recovered during the preliminary investigation.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at against the accused at VB police station, Amritsar range.

