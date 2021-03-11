BBK DAV College for Women honours sportswomen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

To recognise the distinctive achievements of its sportswomen, BBK DAV College for Women organised annual sports awards day. The college honoured 360 players of national and international fame. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA, Amritsar South, was the chief guest, while Dr Sukhdev Singh, Director Sports, Dean Faculty and head, department of physical education, GNDU, was the guest of honour. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said sports give us the courage to face defeat. She said it teaches us discipline, companionship, teamwork, accountability, self-confidence, responsibility, and self-discipline, and also enhance the physical and mental abilities of students to help them in attaining their goals in life.

Tanishka Khatri (Fencing); an Asian silver medallist and a participant of World Cup; Vidiya Sakanth (Rowing), a participant of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic games, were awarded with Rs 20,000 cash prize each.

Neha Mann, an ace footballer of international fame was awarded with the title of ‘Best Player’ of the college for 2021-22. Former Judo player, Navneet Kaur, who is now a Punjab Police officer, was also honoured for her contribution in the field of sports. Along with this, captains of seven different sports teams of the college, members of 10 sports clubs, coaches of various games were also honoured during the ceremony.