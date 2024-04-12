BJP workers hold protest, burn Delhi CM Kejriwal’s effigy

Amritsar, April 11
The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and workers of the party’s district unit burnt an effigy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statements against the decisions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the court at Hathi Gate Chowk here today. A demonstration was held under the leadership of BJP district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu on the occasion.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, “The ED is doing its job and there is no interference of Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.” He said, the High Court had justified ED’s action by stating that, “The ED has enough evidence against Kejriwal and the people involved in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. The ED is taking action on the basis of those evidences. The comments of the Aam Aadmi Party on the court’s decision are shameful.”
Speaking on the statement by AAP leaders that Prime Minister Modi was afraid of Kejriwal, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, “The AAP has only one MP in Lok Sabha and he has left the party. The AAP leadership is talking about the BJP, which is ruling the country with more than 300 MPs. Showing disrespect for PM Narendra Modi is shameful and condemnable.”
He said, “For the third time, the BJP candidates will be victorious and form the government in the country again under the leadership of PM Modi.”
BJP district general secretary Manish Sharma, district vice president Paramjit Singh Batra, mandal president Romi Chopra, and senior leaders were present on the occasion.
