Campaign for Plastic-Free India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Cadets of NCC army wing of DAV Collegiate Senior Secondary school Amritsar, organized an awareness rally on “Plastic Free India, Bad effects of Plastic and “Plastic ban for Future”. The main aim of this rally is to spread awareness among people to recognize the urgency of the situation. While flagging off the rally, Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said that the extensive use of plastic has taken a toll on our environment, affecting our ecosystems, wildlife, and even human health. “Now, India is taking bold steps towards a plastic-free future, aiming to eliminate the detrimental effects of plastic and pave the way for a sustainable nation. Therefore, NCC cadets plan for this activity in the vicinity of the college,” he said. Commanding officer of 11 PB BN NCC, Col Karnail Singh opined that India has implemented a series of initiatives to ban and reduce plastic usage by imposing some key measures on Single-Use Plastic, Plastic Waste Management Rules, Innovation and Research. India’s journey towards a plastic-free future is essential for preserving our environment, protecting our health, and securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

Students Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Showcasing their creative skills to enlive the concept of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, the young students of the upper primary wing of Spring Dale Senior School showcased a creative way of dealing with waste material and decluttering their city and surroundings. The occasion was the Annual Art Exhibition - "Innovatus". They rubbed shoulders with their teachers of the Creative arts department and their tiny hands turned the school entrance and walkways into an art gallery, displaying the exhibits made entirely out of the recycled material obtained from the school stores. Apart from displaying their creative skills in cartooning, calligraphy, and collage making, the event also saw the pottery items prepared by students and put up on display. Chairman Spring Dale Senior School, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said on this occasion that Spring Dale believes in practising before preaching.

School organises green activity

JRSDAV Public School, Chabhal, Tarn-Taran hosted biodiversity day celebrations. Ranju the Hindi teacher, initiated activity of planting saplings and students took a pledge to continue the virtue throughout life. She also suggested being humble and kind like a tree, which never stops giving even just before being cut. Staff and students enjoyed multiple activities related to environment and students were made aware regarding importance of natural resources.