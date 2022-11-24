Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 23

The Chohla Sahib police have booked 65 people, including six scribes, under various sections of the IPC and the National Highways Authority of India Act, for blocking National Highway No. 54 near Harike village over three weeks back.

The scribes booked in the case have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh Dholan and Kirpal Singh Randhawa of Harike, Lovedeep Devgan of Sarhali, and Beant Singh, Avtar Singh Dhillon and Avtar Singh of Patti.

Among those booked are nine farm union leaders, including Nirpal Singh Jauneke and Inderjit Singh Kot Budha. The scribes and farmers had blocked the national highway after Kirpal Singh Randhawa — a scribe who works for a vernacular paper — was allegedly humiliated by some officials of the Harike police on October 30.

A case was registered against them under Sections 341, 431, 283, 148 and 149 of the IPC and under the National Highways Authority of India Act, 1988.

#tarn taran