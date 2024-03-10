Charitable dialysis centre inaugurated

Amritsar, March 9
To mark International Women’s Day with this year’s theme, “Invest In Women”, several organizations launched initiatives that celebrate empowerment, inclusivity and community engagement for not just women, but also the weaker sections of society. Phulkari Women of Amritsar launched a charitable dialysis centre at Paarvati Devi Hospital (SPDH) Unit-2 (Lal Hospital) for the underprivileged of society. The facility has been made possible through the installation of a dialysis machine and auxiliary equipment by Phulkari WOA with CSR funding from homegrown, Luthra Bottles Private Limited.
“The establishment of the dialysis centre is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all,” remarked Aarti Khanna, president, Phulkari WOA. DC Ghanshyam Thori inaugurated the facility at the over 90-year-old heritage hospital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...