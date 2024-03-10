Charitable dialysis centre inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

To mark International Women’s Day with this year’s theme, “Invest In Women”, several organizations launched initiatives that celebrate empowerment, inclusivity and community engagement for not just women, but also the weaker sections of society. Phulkari Women of Amritsar launched a charitable dialysis centre at Paarvati Devi Hospital (SPDH) Unit-2 (Lal Hospital) for the underprivileged of society. The facility has been made possible through the installation of a dialysis machine and auxiliary equipment by Phulkari WOA with CSR funding from homegrown, Luthra Bottles Private Limited.

“The establishment of the dialysis centre is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all,” remarked Aarti Khanna, president, Phulkari WOA. DC Ghanshyam Thori inaugurated the facility at the over 90-year-old heritage hospital.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phulkari