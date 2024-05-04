 City traders want incentives to promote traditional items : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • City traders want incentives to promote traditional items

City traders want incentives to promote traditional items

Making of shawl, Punjabi jutti, bangles needs support to sustain

City traders want incentives to promote traditional items

A customer looks at a Punjabi ‘jutti’ at a shop in Amritsar. Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 3

While the hospitality industry has been the mainstay of local economy for long, successive governments have hardly put in efforts to promote indigenously manufactured items, including Punjabi jutti, shawls, bangles worn by brides and papad-warriyan, rue their manufacturers and traders. They said most tourists visiting the holy city would love to take the age-old traditional items associated with Punjabi culture as souvenir to their homes.

“There is a complete lack of support from the government in the sale of indigenously manufactured items which tourists would prefer to show at their native places,” said Satish Mahajan, a trader. This thought prompted him to write down ‘Punjabi Jutti’ in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and other regional languages outside his shop. Reading about a part of Punjabi attire in their native language in the Punjabi heartland prompted the tourists to at least visit the store, he felt. Similar publicity for the Punjabi jutti can be carried out by the government as well, Mahajan added.

Ashish, another local resident, said 12 per cent tax was levied on this handicraft item since the GST was introduced. “After the introduction of this norm, officials forced us to get receipts from the manufacturers. It is a tough task as people involved in manual manufacturing of Punjabi juttis are neither equipped with relevant knowledge nor are financially sound enough to hire accountants or pay for chartered accountants.”

Those engaged in manually preparing Punjabi juttis said that they were battling rising prices of raw material. Manjit, an artisan, said they use leather and rexine to make juttis. In addition to the rising cost of inputs, they are also facing competition from manufacturers based in the Malwa belt of Punjab.

Piara Lal Seth, a shawl manufacturer, said the candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election have been campaigning for a long time but hardly touched any meaningful issue concerning the city. He said they should make their plan public to popularise indigenously produced items, shawl being one of them. It has been made here for the past several centuries and is evident from the availability of skilled artisans.

Now, manufacturers and traders demand incentives from the government for this sector and a roadmap for the Lok Sabha election.

Ravinder Singh, who owns a unit to prepare papad-warriyan, said the leaders contesting the Lok Sabha elections must make public their vision to popularise these among tourists. He said the trend of their consumption was on decline as the consumers were spoiled for choices as an outcome of globalisation. Associated with folk songs of Punjab, papad-warriyan has been relegated to the background in front of the national and international eating joints serving delectable food.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at airport

Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

Know your candidates

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib