Civic body's campaign against sale of banned kite string in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 11

The Health Department of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has started a campaign against plastic kite string here today.

Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, along with Chief Sanitary Inspector Rakesh Marwah, Chief Sanitary Inspector Sarabjit Singh, Sanitary Inspector Ravinder Kumar and his team, inspected the shops of shopkeepers selling kites and strings in the Chheharta area.

The string being sold by shopkeepers was also checked. Rolls of banned plastic string were not found on the spot. Dr Kiran told the shopkeepers and people that plastic string is dangerous for human beings, birds and environment. People are getting injuries due to plastic string and the condition of animals and birds often becomes serious after injury. The officer urged the shopkeepers to not sell banned synthetic thread. Dr Kiran said the MC’s campaign against banned string would continue and raids would be conducted in future too.