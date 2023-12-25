Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 24

Residents have hailed the launch of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train from December 30. The Amritsar-Delhi rail section is the busiest route despite having a large number of trains, flights and buses.

Already three pair of direct trains are plying between Amritsar and Delhi. These trains include New Delhi-Amritsar Superfast and two Shatabdis. Besides, there are many trains that start from the local railway station and halt in Delhi and its suburbs. These trains include Chhattisgarh Express, Amritsar-Mumbai Frontier, the Shan-e-Punjab, the Garib Rath, the Dadar Express, the Delhi-Pathankot Express via Amritsar and others.

Vijay Seth, a trader said, “The volume of traffic between Amritsar and Delhi is high as all sorts of traders deal with their suppliers in the National Capital. Besides, a huge Sikh and Punjabi population with ties in Amritsar is settled in Delhi and the NCR. For instance, traders dealing in dry fruits, cereals, food, FMCG, readymade garments, spices and other products travel between Amritsar and Delhi frequently.”

In addition, the holy city has become a major attraction for tourists from — Delhi, Agra and Jaipur — the Golden Triangle circuit. Tourists from the National Capital Region (NCR) find value in spending at least two nights in the city and visit added attractions such as the Heritage Village, Gobindgarh Fort, Ram Tirath, War Museum and Sadda Pind.

Experts say, “Tourists from the NCR find an added attraction in the cultural capital of Punjab. Earlier, their choice was limited to Agra and Jaipur.”

