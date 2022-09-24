Criminal nexus: Three booked for illegal mining in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

The Lopoke police booked three persons for allegedly indulging in illegal mining. They were identified as Manjit Singh of Bhilowal village, Labh Singh of Bhagupur and Harpeet Singh of Kakkar Tarin village.

A joint team of the Mining Department and the police conducted a raid in Lodhi Gujjar village following a specific input that illegal mining was going on there. The team confiscated a JCB machine, a tractor-trailer and a Canter from the spot while the accused escaped arrest leaving the vehicles behind.

The police have registered a case under Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act.