DC instructs depts concerned to repair defunct street lights

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 3
Taking notice of dysfunctional street lights across the district during the foggy weather, Deputy Commisioner Harpreet Singh Sudan instructed all departments concerned to ensure that street lights are functional.
He instructed all the departments, which install street lights, to immediately repair the faulty lights. He said these lights were very important for the safety of the public. Since the visibility on the roads has significantly decreased due to thick cover of fog, traffic lights play a vital role in traffic flow.
He instructed the executive engineers of all the concerned departments to check the street lights so that most of the street lights can be kept operational. He added that all departments have adequate funds for the repair of the street lights and there was no point in keeping the street lights off.
