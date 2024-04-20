Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 19

Sukhraj Singh Sukh (45), a farmer from village Shukarchak Cheema Khurd who was under heavy debt, committed suicide by strangulating himself in the cattle-room of his house.

The family saw the body hanging from the girder in the early hours on Thursday. The deceased left a suicide note on the basis of which Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Chhina Bidhai Chand, a commission agent of Khalra grain market and an unidentified employee of the Khalra branch of HDFC Bank, have been booked under Section 306 of IPC by Sarai Amanat Khan police. A case has been registered on the statement of the deceased’s wife, Harwinder Kaur.

The deceased had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from the commission agent which was increased to Rs 13 lakh. He was also to pay Rs 30 lakh on the loan taken from the HDFC Bank. He was under heavy mental stress over the debt and committed suicide by hanging himself from the girder.

#Tarn Taran