Dengue threat: Isolation wards in government hospitals of Amritsar district soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

In view of the reports of dengue cases from other districts, the District Health Department conducted an emergency meeting of the senior officials to take stock of the preparedness at the government hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said no case of dengue has been reported from the district, adding that there was a need to make preparations for any situation as the neighbouring districts were reporting dengue cases.

The department is making preparations to set up isolation wards at the government hospitals. At the same time, it has also asked the general public to take ample precautions.

The health officials said dengue was easily preventable, for which residents have to ensure that no mosquito breeding takes place inside their homes or in the neighbourhood.

Dr Charanjit Singh said: “The past experience tells us that the dengue mosquito breeds at places where people least expect them to. It could be the waste water container at the back of the fridge or in the money plant water bottle.” He said people should remove all junk from the roofs of their houses which could hold water.

The officials said dengue mosquitoes breed in fresh water and usually they bite during the day. The health experts said people should wear full sleeved clothes while going to parks for jogging and apply mosquito repellent creams on the exposed body parts.

Dr Singh said in case of any symptoms of dengue, the patients should report at the nearest government hospital. He said dengue diagnosis test and treatment was conducted free of cost at all government hospitals.

Symptoms

People infected by the dengue virus may suffer from high fever, severe headache, severe pain behind the eyes, joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash and mild bleeding