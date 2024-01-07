Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 6

The respite from the fog was short lived. City residents today woke up to dense foggy morning on Saturday. The rural areas of the district remained engulfed by fog throughout the day.

The fog cover thinned during the day, but it started to get dense around 5 pm. With visibility restricted to only a few metres, the movement of vehicles on roads was adversely affected. Long traffic jams were witnessed at most intersections in the city.

The clear sky during the last two days had brought some relief for residents. They enjoyed sunlight for a few hours on Friday after nearly seven days. However, their respite was short lived.

The city witnessed a substantial drop in temperature. The minimum temperature reached 3°C on Saturday.

With the maximum temperature going down to 15° C in the district, the Meteorological Department issued a cold day warning for Sunday.

The intense cold conditions have forced residents to stay indoors. Residents are trying to keep the cold at bay with bonfires at various public places in the city.

“Earlier, the weather was pleasant. Now, it has become unbearable to bear the extreme cold conditions,” said Joginder Singh, a senior citizen.

Agriculture experts said the cold weather was good for crops, especially wheat as it helped in better tillering of plants. The experts have, however, advised farmers to protect nurseries and fruit plants from cold.