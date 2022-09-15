District-level games enter Day 3

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

Himanshu Kumar of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) won the first place in wrestling tournament (under-21 category) on the third-day of the 10-day district level games being held here under the state government flagship scheme ‘Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean’.

In the 57-kg weight category, Himanshu won the first place, Aman Kumar of DAV School secured the second place and Kirtan bagged the third position. In the 61-kg weight category, Sahil of DAV won the first place, Udey of DAV School bagged the second place and Karandeep of Governemnt School Sanghana stood third. In the 65-kg weight category, Himanshu of DAV bagged the first position, Minod of Nagkalan got the second position and Sumir of PNT got the third position. In the 74-kg weight category, Ankush of GNDU bagged the first position, Husanpreet of Sanghana got the second position and Karthik Bhagat of PNT got the third position.

In the football tournament for under-14 girls, Path Seekers School, Beas, clinched the first position, and The Senior Study, Amritsar, got the second position. In the football tournament for under-14 boys, Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Attari, won the first position, Channanke School got the second position and GSSS Jabbowal secured the third position. In the volleyball tournament for the under-21 girls, Khalsa College for Women bagged the first position, Coaching Center Khalsa School team came at the second place and Shaheed Inspector Raghbir Singh SSS Sathiala got the third place.

In under-17 Judo, in the 50-kg weight category, Harsh got first place, Raghbir came second, and both Jai and Vans got the third place. In the 55-kg weight category, Aarav won the first place, Saksham got the second place, Raghbir and Krishna shared the third place. In the 60-kg weight category, Vivek won the first place, Pawan won the second, Vikram and Krisht stood third.