Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 2

A jail inmate identified as Romandeep Singh of Jhabal in Tarn Taran attempted suicide by hanging himself in the high security Amritsar Central Jail here on Sunday.

The alert jail guard averted the incident as they noticed him taking the extreme step and removed the bed sheets being used for committing suicide. Following a complaint by the jail authorities, the Islamabad police have booked Romandeep under Sections 309 and 511 of the IPC and Section 42 of the Prisons Act.

Romandeep along with Akashdeep Singh and several others was held by the police in a drone module involved in trafficking of arms and drugs from across the International Border around three years ago.

The police had recovered an AK-47 rifle, grenade, heroin and parts of crashed drone from them. The probe was later shifted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which had filed a chargesheet against him and others in the NIA court.

It was alleged that Romandeep and others who were arrested in the case were acting at the behest of the Khalistan Zindabad Force for carrying out activities to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.

A jail official said Romandeep was facing trial and was lodged in the high security isolation cell of the central jail. He said he was pressurising the jail authorities to shift him in other barracks with other prisoners.

