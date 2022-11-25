Enough stock for 3 mths: GNDH

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Facing shortage of medicines for patients at its Out Patient Department (OPD), Guru Nanak Dev Hospital has received fresh stock from the government. Hospital officials stated that 281 different kinds of medicines have been received. They said the stocks were enough to last for the next three months. The medicines would be provided free of charge to the patients visiting the OPD of the hospital. tns

44 Aam Aadmi clinics by Jan

Amritsar: The state government would open 44 new Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district by January next year, stated Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan during a meeting with the Health Department officials here. Of the total, 16 clinics would be opened in urban areas, while the remaining 28 would be opened in rural areas. The DC said each clinic would be set up at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. He said infrastructure and services at primary healthcare centers would also be upgraded. He also asked the officials of the district administration to ensure that work of these centers is completed before January 25 next year. tns

Woman poisoned to death, 2 booked

Amritsar: A woman was poisoned to death in Mehniya Kuhara village here on Wednesday. The police have booked one person along with his unknown accomplice on the charge of murder, while no arrest has been made so far. The deceased was identified as Binder Kaur (37) of the same village. On the statement of Shamsher Singh, husband of the deceased, the police have booked Sukhbir Singh of Gore Nangal village along with his unidentified accomplice. He told the police that he along with his wife had gone to the fields for work on Wednesday. His wife had returned home around 11 am and when he came back at 7 pm, he did not find her home. He said asked his children about her and they told him that she had gone outside. He said he looked for her in the nearby area, but in vain. At 10 pm, two bike-borne persons came towards his house, dumped his wife there and fled the spot, he said. The victim, who was in sub-conscious state, told him that the accused had given her some poisonous substance. He said he took her to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where she died. The police have registered a case against Sukhbir and his accomplice.