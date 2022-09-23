Farmers block trains for 3 hrs, seek relief for pest-infested cotton crop

Tarn Taran, September 22
Farmers under the banner of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) staged a dharna on the rail tracks at the Patti railway station and blocked trains for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm here on Thursday. They were demanding the fulfilment of current demands of farmers. The train services remained affected due to the dharna in the district.
While addressing on the occasion, Gurbaj Singh, district president of the union, condemned the policies of the Centre and the state government, which had failed to protect the interests of the farming community.
He said the AAP government was in no mood to provide compensation to the farmers whose cotton crops had been ruined after the Gulabi Sundi attack and due to duplicate insecticides. Instead of providing incentives to farmers to exhort them not to burn paddy stubble, the NGT was bent upon taking stern action against the farmers by imposing fines and punishment.
Hardeep Singh, Daler Singh, Sukhwant Singh Valtoha among others highlighted others problems of the farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...