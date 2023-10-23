Farmers’ body blames govt for inadequate relief to flood-hit

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 22

The Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), in a meeting of farmers organised in Jarmastpur village, condemned the state and the union governments for not making proper arrangements for DAP fertiliser which is necessary for the sowing of wheat crop. Nachhattar Singh, district president of KKU, presided over the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Nachhattar Singh said that the flood affected farmers were not given due compensation for their loss. He said that a large number of farmers whose agricultural land has been ruined as it was filled with sand and silt from the river find they are unable to sow wheat crop. He alleged that the government has not provided any help to the farmers to make the fields cultivable. Balwinder Singh Sakhira and Subedar Satwant Singh were among others who spoke on the occasion and demanded legal guarantee on MSP for all crops besides milk, veggies and fruits.

The union also announced to take part in the proposed ‘Rail Roko’ on October 25 the call for which has been given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. The office-bearers of the village branch of Jarmastpur village were also elected in the meeting.

#Tarn Taran