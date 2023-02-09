FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

A local resident was surprised to know that Rs 60 had been deducted from his FASTag wallet from Dhilwan toll plaza while the car was parked at his house in Medical Enclave area. Gurinder Singh, a resident of Medical Enclave on Circular Road, said, “Yesterday at 11.32 pm, when he was at home and the car was parked in garage, he received a text message that Rs 60 has been deducted from his FASTag wallet. I am surprised as to how my car reached the Dhillwan toll plaza in Kapurthala district. If somebody had visited Dhillwan, then there should have been deduction of money at Manawala toll plaza too as it was on the way. I had heard about such scam but experienced it for the first time.”

Talking about a formal complaint to the authorities, he said, “We installed FASTag to save our time. Who has the time to file a complaint for a dispute over Rs 60? I told the authorities that most people don’t complain but this practice should be stopped. In case it happens the next time, I will fight for it.”