Girl abducted from brick kiln

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 28

A teenage girl belonging to a labourers’ family has been abducted from a brick kiln in the Bhikhiwind area. The victim was abducted after a worker gave some intoxicant to members of her family.

The Bhikhiwind police have registered a case under Sections 363, 366-A and 328 of the IPC against a suspect identified as Pirchu, who works at the brick kiln. The victim’s brother in his statement to the police stated that he, along with his wife and mother, woke up quite late on the morning of April 19. He said they felt that they were under the influence of some intoxicant. He alleged that Pirchu served them some intoxicant and abducted his sister after luring her for marriage.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran