Girls outshine boys in dist & state merit list

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

Girls have outshined boys in the PSEB Class VIII examination results in the district as out of total 16 students from Amritsar, who featured in the top 10 in state, 14 are girls.

The results have been encouraging this year as students performed well despite the learning gap and disruption caused due to the pandemic. Since previous year’s board exams were cancelled owing to Covid, this year students evinced greater interest and motivation in taking offline exams. — Jugraj Singh, DEO

Sharing their ranks with students from other districts, these students from Amritsar have secured more than 95 per cent in the board exams.

Karmanpreet Kaur from Amber Senior Secondary School has secured the third rank in the state by scoring 596 marks out of 600 with 99.33 per cent. Other achievers on the state merit list include Navneet Kaur also of Amber Senior Secondary School, who shares the fourth rank in state by securing 99 per cent marks, while Roop Kumari of the same school secured the fifth position in state with 98.83 per cent marks. Jasmeet Kaur (Ajit Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School) and Harmeet Singh (Amber Senior Secondary School) share the sixth position with 98.67 per cent marks; Mandeep Kaur (Amber Senior Secondary School) secured the seventh position in state with 98.5 per cent marks; Karanvir Singh (Amber Senior Secondary School), Sneha (GSSSS, Cherhrta) and Prabhdeep Kaur (GGSSS, Sultanwind) share the eighth position in state with 98.33 per cent; Ravneet Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur (Ajit Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School), Gurpreet Kaur (Amber Senior Secondary School) and Amritdeep Kaur from GGSSS, Sultanwind, bagged the ninth rank with 98.17 per cent marks; Rajneet Kaur (Vishav Public High School) and Mehakpreet Kaur from Amber Senior Secondary School stood 10th with 98 per cent marks.

A number of students secured above 95 per cent marks in the district. Though a number of students featured in the top ten merit holders in state from private affiliated schools than government schools, DEO Jugraj Singh said the results have been encouraging this year as students performed well despite the learning gap and disruption caused due to the pandemic.