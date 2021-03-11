Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

Three persons were killed in separate road mishaps here. The police have registered cases in this regard, while no arrests have been made so far.

Harbans Singh of Adampur was killed when a speedy truck hit his bike near Beas here on Friday. Rashpal Singh, the complainant and friend of the deceased, told the police that an unidentified driver of a truck fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. Harbans was coming to Amritsar when the incident took place.

In a similar incident, Baljit Singh of Pandori Waraich village died when a truck hit his cycle. The victim’s wife, Paramjit Kaur, told the police that the incident occurred on Friday morning. She said they were going to their work when the incident took place. Baljit died on the spot while the truck driver fled towards Majitha. The police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.

In another incident, an unidentified person was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him four days ago. His body was found near the Mallian village entrance gate. Arjan Singh of the village told the police that he was returning from Jandiala on his bike and reached at the entrance gate of his village where he found an unidentified person who was critically injured. He said he called an ambulance to take him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, but he succumbed on the way. He said the body was kept at the mortuary for his identification but could not be identified. Following this, the police have now registered a case against an unidentified person in this regard and further investigations are on.