Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

Amritsar, January 22
The District Town Planner of Amritsar Development Authority (ADA) started removing illegal colonies here today.
DTP Gursewak Singh Aulakh said on the first day, constructions were removed at illegal colonies in the area of Gonsabad and Khairabad on the Ramtirth Road. He said the developers of the unauthorised colony would be punished with imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine of Rs 2 to 5 lakh would be imposed. He appealed to the plot buyers not to waste their money by taking plots in such illegal colonies. The money invested in such colonies would break their dream of owning a house. Aulakh said before taking a plot, people must get an approval from the Punjab Urban Development Authority.
ADA Chief Administrator Deep Sikha Sharma instructed to make the city free from illegal colonies. On the instructions of Additional Chief Administrator Rajat Oberoi, various teams of the ADA have been continuously deployed for the work and till these illegal colonies are not removed, the work will continue, said Aulakh.
