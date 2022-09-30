In daylight robbery, armed men take away gold, cash from house

Amritsar, September 29
In yet another case of loot committed by taking family members hostage, two unidentified armed persons robbed a woman after holding her hostage at her house here on Thursday. The incident occurred in Rishi Vihar area falling under the Majitha Road police station.
The victim, identified as Sangeeta Malhotra, told the police that the two accused gained entry to the house after posing as RO mechanics. They told her that her son Sandeep Malhotra had sent them for service. She said they demanded a screw driver from her and when she went to bring the same, the accused followed her.
She along with her grandson was alone at home at that time. She said the accused thrashed her and demanded cash. The accused removed her gold jewellery and said they wanted cash as they wanted to consume ‘chitta’ (drugs). Later, they asked the children where their mother kept money. They opened the wardrobe and decamped with gold jewellery and lakhs of rupees. She said they had jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh.
Senior police officers, including ACP Varinder Singh Khosla, reached the spot for investigation.
Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Majitha Road police station, said the incident occurred in the afternoon. He said a case was being registered while CCTV cameras in the locality were being analysed to find clues about the perpetrators. He said the probe was underway and accused would be arrested soon. He said the victim’s family would give details about the jewellery and cash robbed later on.
