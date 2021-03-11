Indian Academy of Fine Arts’ summer art fest back after 2-yr hiatus

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) kicked off its 9th summer art camp and festival at the art gallery on Wednesday. The summer art camp is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and will host morning and evening batches for kids and run painting workshops, sculpture and mural workshops, calligraphy and sketching, resin and ceramic craft, dance and music classes and theatre workshop.

The month-long summer art camp and festival began at the art gallery in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photos: Sunil kumar

The month-long summer art camp has engaged senior artists from the city, including Narinder Singh, Rahul Kumar, Bharti Malhotra, Latika Arora, theatre artiste Vishal Sharma. Shivdev Singh, president, IAFA and organising committee, said the purpose of resuming the summer art programmes for kids was to impart training and raise awareness among young aspiring talented children and help them grow into mature and skilled artists. He said regular classes will be taken by the mentors and skilled artists every day for six days a week in different visual and graphic genre of arts and performing arts through seminars, demonstrations and audio-visual medium. He said the gallery would continue with its art events, hosting exhibitions, weekly performing art events and literary events that will be open for the general public. The first day of the art camp had children between the age groups of 6 and 16 attending various art workshops.

The summer art camp workshop will culminate on June 30 and also host a play ‘Saukan’ this weekend.