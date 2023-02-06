Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said infrastructure at grain markets in the district would be upgraded. Dhaliwal inaugurated the work of installing steel sheds at four grain markets in Sudhar, Awan, Gagomahal and Chamiari villages of Ajnala.

Dhaliwal said sheds at each of the four grain markets would cost Rs 84 lakh and these would prevent damage to the agricultural produce lying in the markets from rain. He said earlier, farmers had to face a lot of trouble due to unexpected showers and the unsold crop was drenched in markets which resulted in discolouration and hence a drop in market price.

The minister stated that the Ajnala constituency would be developed as a model constituency and facilities such as modern “Sath”, Panchayat Ghar and veterinary clinics would be constructed in every village. He said the governments should not interfere in religious matters and the Centre should take back its decision to make helmets mandatory for Sikh soldiers.

Dhaliwal said wearing a cap or helmet instead of a turban was against the basic tenets of Sikhism and the Centre should avoid unwarranted controversies. The minister also advocated release of “Bandhi Singhs” saying that if a person has completed his sentence, he should be released irrespective of his religion or caste.