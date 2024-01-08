International Sikh Martial Art Council calendar unveiled

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami unveiled the annual calendar of the International Sikh Martial Art Council here on Sunday.

In his address, Dhami emphasised on the invaluable role of martial arts in Sikh history and heritage. He urged every member of the Sikh community, irrespective of age or gender, to practice the traditional art form for self-defence. Rajinder Singh Mehta, SGPC general secretary, lauded SGPC’s efforts for promoting “Shastra Vidya” in its educational institutions.

#Harjinder Singh Dhami #SGPC #Sikhs