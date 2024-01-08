International Sikh Martial Art Council calendar unveiled

Amritsar, January 7
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami unveiled the annual calendar of the International Sikh Martial Art Council here on Sunday.
In his address, Dhami emphasised on the invaluable role of martial arts in Sikh history and heritage. He urged every member of the Sikh community, irrespective of age or gender, to practice the traditional art form for self-defence. Rajinder Singh Mehta, SGPC general secretary, lauded SGPC’s efforts for promoting “Shastra Vidya” in its educational institutions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The apex court holds the PIL challenging the remission as ma...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'
The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as I...
Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term in Bangladesh polls amid boycott by opposition
Hasina's party wins 223 seats in the 300-seat Parliament