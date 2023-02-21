KMSC burns effigies of Centre, state govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) burnt effigies of the Centre and state government near Chabba village here on Amritsar-Tarn Taran Road on Monday to protest the alleged anti-farmer policies of the governments.

KMSC leaders said the Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that it would provide good governance in the state and no section of society would have to resort to protests. “The party had claimed to make a ‘Dharna mukt Punjab’ but after it formed government, different sections of society were forced to stage protests even for their rights,” said KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

The union leaders said farmers ended their protest in Batala after the government asked for 20 days to resolve the issues concerning compensation for land acquisition for highways.

“Even after 22 days, the issues have not been resolved and we are forced to initiate a protest in Gurdaspur from February 22,” said Pandher.