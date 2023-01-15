KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 14

With the protest of the farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) held outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here completed 50 days on Saturday, the organisation announced that they would lift the dharnas from outside the DC offices and the toll plazas on Sunday. The union leaders stated that as per the initial programme, protests at toll plazas were announced for one month, which would end on January 15. They stated that huge gatherings would be organised at the Deputy Commissioner’s offices across the state on Sunday and the new programme would be announced.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said the protests outside the DC offices in the state had started on November 26 and the protests at 18 toll plazas in nine districts had begun on December 15. He said their new action plan would be announced on Sunday.

KMSC leaders stated that the figures of suicide in the state had increased during the last few years. “Many of those who had committed suicide in the past few years were well-educated unemployed youth. The current circumstances are leading to depression in them and being under depression they start taking drugs or commit suicide,” claimed Pandher.

The KMSC leader stated that considering the economic condition of poor people in the state, the government should ensure employment on all 365 days of the year under MGNREGA instead of the present surety of 100 days. He also demanded that per day wages for the workers under the scheme should be increased.

To generate more employment opportunities under the MGNREGA scheme, Pandher suggested that farm work in the fields of farmers with less than five acres of land should be brought under the ambit of the scheme. He said this would not only help the marginal farmers, but also the labour class. He demanded that one third of the panchayat land should be reserved for poor labourers and it should be given to them on lease at subsidised rates for cultivation.