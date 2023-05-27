Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal has approached Foreign Secretary Dr Ausaf Sayeed in connection with two Ajnala youths who are facing death penalty in Indonesia after being defrauded by a travel agent.

Dhaliwal said the victims — Gurmej Singh and Ajaypal Singh — were victims of cheating in human trafficking scams. In Indonesia, they were held hostage by an alleged Indian-origin agent who attempted to extort ransom.

During a fight, both escaped the place and an agent died. The boys were caught at the airport and now the local court sentenced them to death. He requested the Foreign Secretary to personally raise this issue with the Government of Indonesia through the Government of India so that boys could be saved.

Dhaliwal said Dr Ausaf had assured that the government would do something to bring the youths back to their homeland.