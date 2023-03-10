Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Tarn Taran, March 9
A team of Sadar Police, Tarn Taran, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurdas Singh, arrested a person with a stolen motorcycle from the national highway on Wednesday. The ASI said the accused, who was arrested with the stolen motorcycle, has been identified as Abhay Kumar.
The accused told the police that he had purchased the motorcycle from Jagbir Singh Deepu of Sarhali Kalan. Both Abhay Kumar and Jagbir Singh had been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code. The police had initiated proceedings to arrest Jagbir Singh who was absconding.
