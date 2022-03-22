Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, March 21

A 34-year-old man became a victim of cyber fraud when an unidentified woman befriended him on social medial and lured him into a trap on the pretext of sending him expensive gifts.

She made him pay over Rs 41 lakh as customs duty.

The victim Vivir Sharma lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police here four days ago and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons on charge of fraud and under Information Technology Act on Sunday.

Vivir runs a dairy at Rani Ka Bagh market here.

In his complaint, he said around six months back, he befriended a girl who claimed herself to be based in London. She told the victim that she had a big real estate business over there. He said she used to chat with him daily and therefore became a good friend.

He said she later told him that she was sending him a gift and also sent the pictures of the same on his social media. He said among the gifts included £50,000, four gold chains, a gold watch, a woman’s gold watch, an iPhone 13, an Apple laptop, an Apple watch, perfume and garments.

A few days later, he got a call from an unidentified person who posed as a customs officer from Delhi. The ‘custom officer’ told him that he has a parcel from London, but he had to pay around Rs28,000 as customs duty for getting the same. Vivir said after talking with his London-based friend, he paid the duty in the bank account of Bank of Maharashtra located at Janakpuri in Delhi.

He said the accused again asked him to pay Rs1.20 lakh and again after talking to his friend in London, he paid the same. He alleged that they made him pay around Rs12.93 lakh in the account in the similar manner. He said by this time, he got completely trapped in their ploy and till now he was duped of Rs41.64 lakh.

He said the accused

again demanded Rs5.50 lakh from him. Perneet Dhillon, SHO Islamabad police station, said a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons. He said the police were looking into the details of the bank accounts for finding clues about the unscrupulous elements.

Man duped of Rs1.95 lakh

In another instance, the Chheharta police have booked Deepak Kumar of Maharashtra for allegedly defrauding a local resident Madhav Jingan of Rs1.95 lakh. The victim told the police that he got a call from a person, who introduced himself as Deepak Kumar from a private bank having his account asking him for the PAN card number. He said he gave the number to him following which he sent him a link on playstore and asked to download the same. He said he got suspicious and disconnected the call. However, he was left in shock after he received a message of transferring Rs1.95 lakh from his account to an account of SBI.

How it happened

Victim Vivir Sharma said six months ago, he befriended a girl who claimed herself to be based in London. She told him that she had a big real estate business there. She used to chat with him daily and became a good friend. She told him that she was sending him a gift. He said among the gifts included £50,000, four gold chains, a gold watch, a woman's gold watch, an iPhone 13, an Apple laptop, an Apple watch, perfume and garments. A few days later, he got a call from an unidentified person disguised as a customs officer from Delhi. He told him that he has a parcel from London, but he had to pay money as customs duty. After talking with his London-based friend, he paid the duty. But they made him pay again and by the time he could understand, he was duped of Rs41.64 lakh.

#cyber crime

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab portfolios announced; CM Mann keeps Home and Vigilance, Cheema gets Finance, Singla Health, Harbhajan Power

2
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

3
Punjab

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

4
Punjab

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

5
World

Video: Hopes of survivors among 132 people aboard in China's plane crash recede

6
Himachal

Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab co-incharge as AAP appoints new office-bearers in 9 states

7
Punjab

AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates

8
Punjab

'7 of 11 new Punjab ministers face criminal cases; 9 are crorepatis'

9
Punjab

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

10
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh says will promote sports as Aam Aadmi Party candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Top Stories

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...

No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner, says State media

No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue

The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members

Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices

Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices

With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...

India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden

India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden

On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Gangsters who left for foreign shores a headache for Punjab Police

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

GNDU approves Rs615-cr Budget for 2022-23

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

PGI conducts seventh heart transplant

US envoy Nuland meets Foreign Secy Shringla

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for RS

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

PAC members protest over poor waste management

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source