Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 21

A 34-year-old man became a victim of cyber fraud when an unidentified woman befriended him on social medial and lured him into a trap on the pretext of sending him expensive gifts.

She made him pay over Rs 41 lakh as customs duty.

The victim Vivir Sharma lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police here four days ago and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons on charge of fraud and under Information Technology Act on Sunday.

Vivir runs a dairy at Rani Ka Bagh market here.

In his complaint, he said around six months back, he befriended a girl who claimed herself to be based in London. She told the victim that she had a big real estate business over there. He said she used to chat with him daily and therefore became a good friend.

He said she later told him that she was sending him a gift and also sent the pictures of the same on his social media. He said among the gifts included £50,000, four gold chains, a gold watch, a woman’s gold watch, an iPhone 13, an Apple laptop, an Apple watch, perfume and garments.

A few days later, he got a call from an unidentified person who posed as a customs officer from Delhi. The ‘custom officer’ told him that he has a parcel from London, but he had to pay around Rs28,000 as customs duty for getting the same. Vivir said after talking with his London-based friend, he paid the duty in the bank account of Bank of Maharashtra located at Janakpuri in Delhi.

He said the accused again asked him to pay Rs1.20 lakh and again after talking to his friend in London, he paid the same. He alleged that they made him pay around Rs12.93 lakh in the account in the similar manner. He said by this time, he got completely trapped in their ploy and till now he was duped of Rs41.64 lakh.

He said the accused

again demanded Rs5.50 lakh from him. Perneet Dhillon, SHO Islamabad police station, said a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons. He said the police were looking into the details of the bank accounts for finding clues about the unscrupulous elements.

Man duped of Rs1.95 lakh

In another instance, the Chheharta police have booked Deepak Kumar of Maharashtra for allegedly defrauding a local resident Madhav Jingan of Rs1.95 lakh. The victim told the police that he got a call from a person, who introduced himself as Deepak Kumar from a private bank having his account asking him for the PAN card number. He said he gave the number to him following which he sent him a link on playstore and asked to download the same. He said he got suspicious and disconnected the call. However, he was left in shock after he received a message of transferring Rs1.95 lakh from his account to an account of SBI.

