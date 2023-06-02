MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

The zonal teams of the MC’s Water Supply and Sewerage Wing disconnected water supply and sewerage connections of nine defaulters here on Thursday.

Rajinder Sharma, Secretary, Water Supply and Sewerage (WSS) wing, stated that teams comprising Junior Engineers (JEs) of the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, sewermen and recovery staff of the WSS wing took action in the West and East zones of the municipal corporation.

He said seven water and sewerage connections were disconnected in West Zone and two water and sewerage connections were disconnected in East Zone. Out of the nine connections, four connections were illegally connected by the users without paying fee to the municipal corporation. Five of the defaulters were not paying pending bills. The MC staff severed the connections of five defaulters and asked them to pay dues to use the facility.

Rajinder Sharma said users paid Rs 4.5 lakh of the pending dues through the recovery teams and in citizen facilitation centre (CFC) today.

He said Rs 1.76 crore had been collected so far in the current financial year. It is worth mentioning here that over 60,000 illegal connections of water and sewerage are functional in the city. The MC issued notices to around 10,000 defaulters who did not pay the pending bills.

Rajinder said if the residents of the city had any complaints regarding water supply and sewerage bills, people should contact him directly. He said if anyone wanted to get an illegal connection regularized or get new connection of water supply and sewerage, he/she should contact the staff in the head office of the municipal corporation at Ranjit Avenue. New connections would be installed within seven days of applying.