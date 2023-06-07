Minister’s supporters face off against union members

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 6

A tense situation arose at Naushehra Pannuan block head quarter today when a group of supporters of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar faced off against members of a joint action committee (JAC), comprising various farmers, labourers and employees union.

The JAC members were there to burn the effigy of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for his unfulfilled promise to cancel the transfer of Powercom’s Deputy Chief Engineer Gursharan Singh Khehra, who was transferred from Tarn Taran to Amritsar three months ago due to administrative reasons.

The JAC members, led by Kalwanpreet Singh Pannu, were protesting against the minister. However, minister’s supporters appeared on the spot and began raising slogans against the JAC leaders and the transferred Deputy Chief Engineer. A heavy police force was deployed on the spot, led by DSP Patti Satnam Singh and SHO Sarhali Sukhbir Singh.

Both sides were threatening each other, and when the JAC workers burned the minister’s effigy, the opponents burnt the effigy of Kalwanpreet Singh Pannu and Gursharan Singh Khehra. Sarhali SHO said the police were closely monitoring the situation and did not allow anyone to disturb the law and order.

During the address on the occasion, Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Nachhattar Singh, and other leaders alleged that it was a game plan of the minister to create tension and defame the protesting JAC leaders, who were fighting for a genuine demand. They claimed that the minister had assured the JAC of canceling the transfer of the DCE, who was maltreated by the minister by asking him to come to his residence.