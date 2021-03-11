Modern machines to solve sewerage problems

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu on Tuesday launched five sewerage suction-cum-jetting machines and two suction-cum-jetting machines and one truck-mounted super sucker machine under the Smart City project. Rintu claimed that the city has found solutions to sewerage system problems as new ultra-modern machines will improve the system of the city.

The sewerage suction machines with a capacity of 8,000 ltrs, jetting machines with a capacity of 4,000 ltrs and the truck-laden machine have been procured at a cost of about Rs 4 crore. “With these sewerage cleaning machines, the complaints related to the sewerage blockage in the city will be dealt with promptly and effectively, said the Mayor.

On the occasion, Mayor Karamjit Singh said the apex court has imposed a ban on manual scavenging, which is making it difficult to settle the grievances related to the sewerage system. The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has taken the initiative to deploy modern machines worth crores of rupees for the sewerage cleaning of the city. He said the machines would be used in different zones of the city to improve the sewerage system. “The city has about 2000 km of sewerage lines, which is very difficult to clean manually. Keeping in view the growing population of the city, these modern super sucker, jetting and suction machines were the need of the hour, which now will assist the MC to beautify the city. These machines have been launched at a cost of about Rs 4 crore under the Smart City project.

The MC is already having five sewerage jetting machines and one recycling jetting-cum-suction machine. With the advent of all these modern machines, no sanitation worker will have to enter the manhole and the sewerage will be cleaned better.The Mayor said he recently met Chief Minister Bhag want Mann and discussed development projects. These included new roads, which will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 50 crore and modern traffic signals to be installed at the main chowk of the city at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Besides, many more projects relating to the BRTS will be started in the coming days.

On the occasion, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Superintending Engineer Satinder Kumar, Executive Engineer Pradeep Saluja, Baljit Singh, Rajinder Singh Marrdi, SDO Harjinder Singh, JE Kulwinder Singh, Raman Kumar, Nitin Dhir, Kanwar Vishavdeep Singh and other officials were also present.