Nankana Sahib massacre martyrs remembered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

Remembering the sacrifice of over 150 Sikhs who laid down their lives during the Saka Nankana Sahib on February 20, 1921, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (SGPC) organised a function to pay homage to the martyrs. After the bhog and kirtan, preacher Harmitter Singh talked about the event.

He said the Sikhs, led by Lachhman Singh Dharowali, reached Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on February 20, 1921 morning and paid obeisance after entering the shrine and started performing kirtan.

With in no time, the goons of the mahants took their positions. The mahants closed the doors of the gurdwara and ordered their killings. In a few seconds, around 25 Sikhs were killed.

Meanwhile, the rest of the mahant’s goons and the sadhus were pelting stones and bricks. Those who survived bullet injuries were killed with sharp-edged weapons. Around 25 Sikhs in one other room were also killed.

When all Sikhs were killed, a large pyre was built to burn the bodies. Some of them were burnt alive. Those who tried to escape the fire were beaten with sticks and then again thrown into the fire.

Of the martyrs, at least 21 belonged to Fatehpur Rajputtan village near here. The residents of nearby villages also remember the martyrs every year on this day.

