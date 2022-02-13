NCC cadets from Amritsar honoured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Nine NCC cadets from various institutions of the city represented the NCC Group, Amritsar, during the Republic Day celebrations and Prime Minister’s rally in New Delhi. These cadets namely Under Officer Anjali Sharma, Senior Under Officer Gaurav Verma, Cadet Captain Aman Pathania, Under Officer Parvinder Kaur, Under Officer Abhay, Under Officer Sahil Sharma, Under Officer Gurpreet Singh, Cadet Sahil Bedi and Cadet Rubinderjit were selected out of 3 lakh NCC cadets under Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Chandigarh NCC Directorate. During the Republic Day Camp, 2022, these cadets participated in various events like marching on Rajpath, Prime Minister’s rally, line area competition and cultural events competition. Cadets got an opportunity to interact with NCC cadets of other states and UTs during their stay in New Delhi. Their achievements were lauded at a felicitation ceremony conducted at the headquarters, NCC Group, Amritsar. The cadets were felicitated by Brig Rohit Kumar, Group Commander, NCC Group Amritsar, for their performance. During the interaction, the NCC Group Commander lauded their hard-work and commitment towards social activities, despite facing acute challenges during the pandemic.

Vaccination camp for students

Rotary Club Asthaa, Amritsar, in collaboration with Davessar College, Kashmir Avenue held a vaccination camp for students between the age of 15-18 years. Apart from the children in the camp, adults were also administered with booster dose. Hardesh Sharma, MD, Davessar College informed that 90 days after receiving both the doses, children will also be given booster dose. The camp was held under the supervision of District Civil Surgeon Dr. Charanjit Singh and his team. Hardesh Sharma appealed to the students to make the most of this camp. He said that Punjab Government has directed to open schools and colleges, but the vaccination of the students has not been completed yet so the vaccination camps would prove to be very useful for the students studying there.

City girl gets IIT Kanpur call

Kriti Arora, a student of Sidana International School, did her parents and school proud by getting admission in IIT-Kanpur. Kriti has cleared the JEE 2021 and scored 96.8% in her CBSE XII. She will take admission in the B.Tech (CS). Informing about her success, Dr Jeewan Jyoti Sidana (Manager) Sidana International School and Prof MP Sidana president and Admin Officer of the school, congratulated the student and informed that Kriti cleared the first round of counselling held for JEE 2021.