Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

Taking into consideration frequent complaints of substandard recarpeting work, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has decided to release the payment and security deposit to contractors after conducting the quality check of the recarpeting works done by contractors.

The contractors will have to pass the quality check to get their dues. In case of any deficiency found in the work, the contractor will lose its final payment and security deposit. The municipal corporation will also conduct a third party audit of newly constructed roads and other development works in the city to get better results. Under the third party audit, experts will keep an eye on the quality and length, width and thickness of the material used in the development works. The contractors have to fulfill all the parameters mentioned in the contract.

The MC has been regularly getting complaints regarding irregularities and deficiency in the development works. There was no check of the higher authorities on the development works after allotting the work to the contractors. Residents often complain about the substandard material and poor workmanship in the government’s development projects.

Senior MC officials claimed that the quality check would be conducted in the midway of work and then after completion. With such checking measures, the contractor will not be able to compromise on the quality of work.

There are several roads and other development projects in the pipeline due to the upcoming elections to the MC general house. The road-recarpeting projects of Rs 50 crore are under the process. Similarly, sewerage and water supply projects are underway. “The government is concerned about the quality of development works. Earlier there was no proper check of the authorities and there were no proper provisions to impose a penalty on the contractor for compromising on the quality,” said Suresh Sharma, an activist.

“With the adoption of the third party audit and quality check before payment, the quality would improve,” stated Sandeep Rishi.