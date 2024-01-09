 Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  • Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread

Members of the Nayan Global Foundation have started installing safety grills on two-wheelers in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

Even as the banned thread is making its way into the hands of kite enthusiasts despite a ban by the district administration on its sale and use, the Nayan Global Foundation has come up with an idea to save bikers from coming into contact with the plastic thread so as to save them from injuries.

Dheeraj Gill, a local businessman who has been running the NGO since 2013, said, “We have decided to install safety guards on two-wheelers as most victims of plastic thread are bikers.” He said that they got the idea to install the safety guard after they saw it on bikes in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

“The safety guard would stop the plastic thread from coming in contact with the rider and save him from getting cuts on skin,” said Gill. He added that every year, hundreds of people are injured in city as the plastic thread is still being used widely.

While stating that they have procured the safety guard at Rs 100 per piece, Dheeraj Gill said that they would install these on bikes free of cost. “After assessing the response of the public, we would try to get these made locally. We believe that we would be able to further cut the cost if the same safety guards are made locally by some entrepreneur,” he said. The foundation would install the safety guards at 11:30 am on Monday near Novelty Chowk.

