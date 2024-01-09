Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread

Amritsar, January 8
Even as the banned thread is making its way into the hands of kite enthusiasts despite a ban by the district administration on its sale and use, the Nayan Global Foundation has come up with an idea to save bikers from coming into contact with the plastic thread so as to save them from injuries.
Dheeraj Gill, a local businessman who has been running the NGO since 2013, said, “We have decided to install safety guards on two-wheelers as most victims of plastic thread are bikers.” He said that they got the idea to install the safety guard after they saw it on bikes in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
“The safety guard would stop the plastic thread from coming in contact with the rider and save him from getting cuts on skin,” said Gill. He added that every year, hundreds of people are injured in city as the plastic thread is still being used widely.
While stating that they have procured the safety guard at Rs 100 per piece, Dheeraj Gill said that they would install these on bikes free of cost. “After assessing the response of the public, we would try to get these made locally. We believe that we would be able to further cut the cost if the same safety guards are made locally by some entrepreneur,” he said. The foundation would install the safety guards at 11:30 am on Monday near Novelty Chowk.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes premature release of 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts by Gujarat
State ‘usurped’ Maha Govt’s powers to consider remission ple...
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...
Hindu Americans hold car rally in Houston ahead of Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya
Over 500 enthusiastic riders, carrying saffron banners with ...