NRI among 2 fall prey to snatchers

Amritsar, January 19
An NRI was among two persons to fall prey to snatchers in the city. While in the first instance the snatcher was nabbed, investigations were on to identify the suspects in the second incident.
Rajwinder Kaur, a US-based NRI, said she along her daughter Kiranjit Kaur had come to Amritsar. Yesterday in the evening, she along with her daughter was shopping at the university market. They were returning home on an e-rickshaw when a Sikh youth came on a scooter (PB-02-BA-4107) and snatched her purse near the Jama Masjid located on main GT road.
However, the onlookers nabbed the suspect and handed him over to the police. The suspect was identified as Gurjinder Singh of Kotli Miyan Khan village falling under Gharinda police station. A case under Section 379-B of IPC was registered against them.
Similarly, unknown persons snatched a mobile phone and Rs 20,000 in cash from an e-cart employee near the Verka bypass road late in the evening yesterday.
The victim Vinod Kumar said that he along with the driver was going on a ‘Chhota Hathi’ (goods carrier) and reached near SG Resort when two unknown bike-borne persons came in front of their vehicle. They started thrashing him and later snatched his phone and money. The Sadar police have registered a case in this regard though there has been no breakthrough so far.
