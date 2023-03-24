One held for sacrilege in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 23

The Sadar police arrested Balwinder Singh, a resident of Malmohri village, in connection with sacrilege here on Wednesday.

The police said a case had been registered in this regard. The accused was produced in a court which remanded him in judicial custody. A couple of days ago, a similar incident was reported near Chabal for which Nishan Singh, a granthi of the village, was arrested.