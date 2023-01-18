One held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Maqboolpura police have nabbed Princepal Singh of Johal Dhaewalal village in Tarn Taran for snatching a mobile phone of a local resident, Sandeep Kumar. TNS

Six cellphones seized from jail

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities have confiscated six mobile phones with other prohibited material from inside the high security jail here. Three cell phones were seized from three prisoners who were identified as Yudhvir Singh, Rishav Bhatia and Dharvinder Singh. One mobile phone was abandoned during a surprise check. An unclaimed packet was seized from the jail complex. It contained two mobile phones and 102 bundles of bidis, six tobacco packets, five cool lips, two packets of cigarettes, two mobile chargers, two heater springs and two data cables. The packet was apparently thrown from outside the jail by some unknown miscreants. The police have registered four separate cases in this regard. TNS

Three arrested with heroin

Amritsar: The city police have arrested three persons in two separate cases and seized 195 gm of heroin from their possession. They were identified as Gurpreet Singh of Fateh Singh Colony, Aniket Singh of Kot Khalsa and Manpreet Singh of Katra Moti Ram. The police seized 160 gm of contraband from Gurpreet Singh while other two were possessing 35 gm of heroin. TNS

Man robbed of mobile phone

Amritsar: Unknown persons snatched a mobile phone from a government employee, Upwinder Kaur. She works as a medical laboratory technician at a community health centre in Sursingh village. The incident occurred in Maqboolpura area. The incident occurred when she was returning home on an auto-rickshaw. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants came from behind and snatched her phone. A complaint has been lodged with the police.