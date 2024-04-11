Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 10

A patient, admitted to the local Civil Hospital, reportedly molested a woman doctor who was on duty on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

ASI, Tarn Taran (city), Surjit Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the accused has been identified as Ananshmeet Singh of Tarn Taran. The ASI said the accused managed to escape from the hospital after committing the crime.

He said the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time of committing the crime. The police have registered a case against the accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran